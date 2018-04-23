Adelaide desal plant ready to withstand Cape Town-like shortages - Herald Sun — Nigeria Today

Adelaide desal plant ready to withstand Cape Town-like shortages – Herald Sun
|
Herald Sun
|
Adelaide desal plant ready to withstand Cape Town-like shortages
Herald Sun
ADELAIDE's $1.8 billion desalination plant is being put through its paces to potentially withstand any Cape Town-like, drought-led disastrous water shortage conditions, as overall high operating costs are brought under control. The plant was running at …
#DeLille to blame for #DayZero fearmongering – Neilson
Fines worth over R600k issued for CT water restriction violations
News24.com | Cape Town water consumption drops by 43 million litres
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!