 ADENIKE ADEBOLA: My dad taught me to carve my own path - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ADENIKE ADEBOLA: My dad taught me to carve my own path – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

ADENIKE ADEBOLA: My dad taught me to carve my own path
The Nation Newspaper
Adenike Adebola, Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness and Spirits, has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Manchester Business School. Adebola, an accomplished marketer with proven record in marketing strategy and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.