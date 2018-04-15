ADENIKE ADEBOLA: My dad taught me to carve my own path — Nigeria Today

ADENIKE ADEBOLA: My dad taught me to carve my own path

Adenike Adebola, Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness and Spirits, has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Manchester Business School. Adebola, an accomplished marketer with proven record in marketing strategy and business leadership with over 20 years’ experience speaks with Adetutu Audu on her success story.

IN the last one year, how can you describe your experience?

It has been an interesting journey because I got on to the executive leadership team at that time and making that shift initially from supporting the delivery of an agenda to being accountable for leading the team and making it happen wasn’t a walk in the park. That shift doesn’t happen overnight. For me, I went through two phases. Phase one was getting to terms with that responsibility; I thought I made the shift but I hadn’t. By the time I went into the second three months, I realised that I wasn’t second in command but I was running the ship and I had to really make that change at that time. It has been interesting because marketing itself is not boring, that is why I love marketing. Sometimes I do talk about an ambition of wanting to be a general manager but sometimes I am not so sure deep down, because then I lose the opportunity to do what I do; which is very unpredictable. But that keeps it exciting. It is really about winning every day; there is no day that is the same, which is one of the things I like most about marketing.

Why did you consider a career in marketing in the first place?

I started out in UAC as a restaurant manager in Mr Biggs. I did a couple of years and then, I just got pulled in as brand manager because there was an opportunity at that time for brand management and I fell in love with it. Three years after National Youth Service Corps programme, I went back to school; I did an MBA and so on. I might have felt that I needed to do that at that time but in reality when I reflect on my journey in marketing, it has not really been driven by going back to school. It is driven a lot more by the appetite that I have for joggling things. Because, as they say, marketing is a science as well as an art. So, for me, going back to school was helpful, but beyond that it exposed me to a lot of things. As I always say to my friends that marketing is just like nursing a child and watching the child grow; as long as you are committed to that child and understand what happens in the child’s life and are making the right decisions for that child, that child will grow up and flourish. This, really, is brand management.

In essence, are you saying that passion is more important than a certificate?

I will say yes, very easily truth be told. It is a matter of opinion – I feel that the certificate helps but they say attitude and passion take you the distance. At the end of the day, where you get to is up to you.

Apart from your passion and certificate, what other things do you put in place to ensure your career goals?

This is what I believe in personally and that is how I was raised. I was raised by a dad who had six girls to look after by himself at that time. I am som ewhere in the middle and I think that is where I got a little bit of my fight from because a lot of people tell me that I am trouble. More seriously though, I was raised by a military man in a house full of girls and my dad always taught me and the rest of my sisters to carve our own paths. So, as I grew up, I learnt early on that you had to stand up for yourself. I lived in the barracks where it was very common to go out and play and engage in fights with other kids, but my dad was not the type who would take part in fights like other parents who would get in to the fights on behalf of their kids and then it becomes a family fight. He never did that. If you go out and have some issues and run inside, he will send you back out to go and deal with it before coming back in. He would say “if you go out and they beat you, next time you shouldn’t go out there or if you beat the person, next time the person won’t try it.” So, that is how I grew up. I think that, fundamentally, you have to carve your own path, you have to set goals for yourself; but beyond that, it is really about the challenge that you face and how you were bold and courageous enough to fight for what you want.

As a historically male-centric industry, who or what has most inspired you to succeed in your career?

I was raised by a dad who taught all his girls to live independently, no excuses; be your own person, and aim high! He instilled a work ethic that really laid the foundation for my drive and commitment. Also, along the way in my career, I have met some really big leaders who helped me by believing in me and giving me the freedom to spread my wings and push the boundaries. This helped a lot with growing my confidence and sharpening my intuition. I get a lot of energy from feeling very at home with Diageo values like freedom to succeed and authenticity which has been, to some extent, fuel to my growth and learning journey. More recently, I have been inspired by some of the young talents that have joined us and I want to be a part of their story just like other people have mentored and helped to shape me.

Generally, do you experience gender discrimination based on what you do?

I don’t think so. Not any more than any woman who works in today’s world in Nigeria.

What accomplishment will you consider most significant in your career?

The one I always talk about. Though it is not so relevant, it was much earlier in my career when I was younger and the manager of Malta Guinness, Nigeria. I enjoyed the best of being free to succeed and charting my own course. I remember wanting to take market leadership from the competition at that time and we were number two by a mile. I remember leading that piece and driving that brand by making the right choices around it and we did get to number one. I remember that period because I was very new in Guinness Nigeria and that was one of those moments I really enjoyed how bringing myself to the table 150 per cent can make a difference. There have been many wins since then and a lot of other examples, but that is the first one that comes to mind.

How do you push through rough times?

I am a fighter. I have learnt on my journey about what fight means. More recently, these days I have reframed it. So, previously I will fight until I see the outcome I want. But more recently, I have learnt that there are some fights you can walk away from because it is not every fight you need to finish. I am now more comfortable with distinguishing one from the other. Honestly, it is about the outcome I want to see because I fundamentally believe that creating a future that you want takes courage and boldness. So, I come at it with that courage but I am not afraid of someone saying “NO” to me; I will have plans A, B and C in mind. So the fact that I have three options in mind is what probably gives me confidence that I can keep pushing. There is the thought of my family, kids back home and that is kind of refreshing because it calms me down. I also love music so much and I get a lot of inspiration from music as well. In my own time, I talk to God because He makes the big difference. Sometimes you get tied up in knots and are not sure of what to do, so I talk to my husband as well. So family, friends and all of the support help to keep me going.

In Nigeria, we find out that we don’t have too women in senior positions, why is this and what can be done to correct it?

I have the desire to see women be the best version of themselves. This may not be a popular opinion, but I do think many times we women are the ones that discount ourselves. Sometimes, as girls, perhaps through circumstances or otherwise, we may believe that we need to settle for less or maybe we have been shut down once or twice and we think it is a reflection of ourselves so we don’t want to try again. But, actually, it is a matter of opinion of that one person. We should reach out and push harder and just keep going further in spite of this. Of course, for companies, some organisations are just traditional and feel that women will go on maternity leave and have sick children, etc. They forget that the children were born by one man and woman. They also discount the many verified case studies that prove that companies with a more diverse and inclusive leadership and culture perform better in the long run. I think things will change as more companies begin to wake up to this reality. For us in Guinness Nigeria, as an example, there is a deliberate effort to ensure that we embed diversity and inclusion right across our organisation; from sales to marketing to supply. We understand that this plays a huge part in getting us to our ambition to be the most trusted and respected company in Nigeria and we are committed to it.

What do you love most about your job?

It is the love for the brand. Sometimes when things don’t go right, I think about the brands and I just fall in love with the brand all over again. We get out there and we see the role our brands play in life and in culture and the celebration. I am inspired by the stories behind our brands because we have amazing brands and there is hardly any of our brand which is not number one in its own category or on its way there. So we have amazing brands. That is one of the biggest reasons why I love my job. I also love my team; seeing them grow and flourish. So, being around people gives me the chance to see new talents. Sometimes I see myself in some of them and sometimes I see people who will be even much more amazing. Having the opportunity to be a part of their journey is a very big source of inspiration for me. I want to leave them with some of the things that people left me with and be a part of their story.

People say women make worse bosses. What kind of leader are you?

I don’t know, my team will tell you. I think with some of my guys, it is a love-hate relationship. But I know one thing for sure, they know my intention is good, so I may be tough sometimes but they know that it is coming from a sincere place. Some of my bosses, on the other hand, have said that I am too soft on my team, but if you ask those on my team, they will tell you the direct opposite. I think it is a tale of two halves. I like to push you beyond what you think is your limit, because I realise that if some people are pushed you will be amazed at some of the things they will achieve. But most of the time, people don’t want to do that because it is not comfortable. I can be demanding but at the same time I am quite nurturing. So, that is why I call it a love-hate relationship. Some people have said to me that it is too challenging to work with me, but I think overall my team knows that I am tough but it comes from wanting to get them to give the best they have in them.

Have you ever had any discouraging time in your career?

There have been lots of it; sometimes even the pressure of work and balancing it with the home front. You know, most of my discouraging times have been that.

How have you managed in that aspect?

I just keep going and trying. Someone was asking how I balance my job and family. I said I am always a work in progress. I have been married for twenty-three years and I still consider myself as a work in progress. Even when my husband complains about something, I tell him that I will try harder. At work, there are times when I don’t get the outcome that I want and I feel that it is not happening quickly or maybe at times when I and a boss don’t agree on an issue. Those times I try a little to understand them and speak their language. As women, we juggle a lot, because this is what we do for a living. We juggle 10 balls at the same time, which actually helps us to be successful in our career and to manage some of these things because we have the capacity. For some people, it is a disadvantage and they will say the person is distracted but actually it is a tool of the trade.

The Extra Stout used to be the company’s cash cow, is that still the case?

One of the things we are really good at is innovation as a company. Yes we used to be reliant on a few brands, but right now we have a very expansive portfolio – we are the only total beverage company in Nigeria. There are different ranges and categories. We have a more expansive portfolio and we have a lot more to offer consumers. So wherever you are, whatever you are doing, whether chilling out or having a party with just you and your friends, one of our brands will show up.

What advice do you have for women with big dreams like you that are looking forward to becoming leaders in their organisations?

I think in the end what you want is always what you will get – so set the bar high and go for it. Yes, things will come your way that looks like it can knock you down, but the only thing that can knock you down is you. If you require a skill, go and learn it, if you need to go to school go ahead, but there is something that is made for you and something you are cut out for. We all have got something special in us. If you don’t let it go and milk it then you lose. So every girl has that and they just need to find it and let it flourish and master it, bring it to the table without shame or fear of anybody. Learn what you need to learn but don’t give yourself a lower target. Set your goal higher and aim for it. It is likely that you may fall but every day is another reason to pursue it. If you don’t get there today, you will get there tomorrow, just keep going, no excuses.

Can you highlight what big goals you have set for yourself as the marketing director?

How to win and be the most profitable in business category – that is the goal and we keep going until we get there.

