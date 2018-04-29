Adenuga @ 65 Why the gold digger remains the real McCoy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Adenuga @ 65 Why the gold digger remains the real McCoy – Vanguard



Vanguard Adenuga @ 65 Why the gold digger remains the real McCoy

Vanguard

By Olabode Opeseitan. It was around mid-day on June 29, 2012. I was neck-deep in work when the call I dreaded most came through. The pleasantry was unusual, very curt. The voice at the other end advised me to be strong and take it like a man. Even …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

