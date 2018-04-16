 Adeosun, Emefiele Join Economic Experts To Discuss Global Issues At IMF/World Bank Meeting — Nigeria Today
Adeosun, Emefiele Join Economic Experts To Discuss Global Issues At IMF/World Bank Meeting

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, left Nigeria for Washington DC on Sunday to join other economic experts from around the world to discuss issues affecting global economy. Discussions would take place under the auspices of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund […]

