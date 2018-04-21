Adesola appointed as UN board vice-chair - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Adesola appointed as UN board vice-chair – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Adesola appointed as UN board vice-chair
The Punch
Jesusegun Alagbe. The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has appointed the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Ms Bola Adesola; and the Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, Mr. Paul Polman …
Nigeria's Bola Adesola appointed Vice-Chair of UN Board
Nigeria's Bola Adesola Appointed Onto UN Board
Morata remorseful for kicking bottle after being substituted
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!