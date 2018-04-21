 Adesola appointed as UN board vice-chair - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Adesola appointed as UN board vice-chair

Adesola appointed as UN board vice-chair
Jesusegun Alagbe. The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has appointed the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Ms Bola Adesola; and the Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, Mr. Paul Polman
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

