Adesua Etomi joins eminent personalities to read Chinua Achebe's #ThingsFallApart - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

Adesua Etomi joins eminent personalities to read Chinua Achebe’s #ThingsFallApart – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Adesua Etomi joins eminent personalities to read Chinua Achebe's #ThingsFallApart
TheNewsGuru
Svelte Nollywood damsel , Adesua Etomi alongside other eminent personalities will be guests in London on April 15, 2018 for the 60th anniversary live reading of Chinua Achebe's #ThingsFallApart, holding at the Southbank Centre, London. *770# Mobile …
I Am An African Writer Thus, My Writings Reflect On My Culture
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!