Adewale Ayuba warns against negative influence of obscene music videos - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Adewale Ayuba warns against negative influence of obscene music videos
Ayuba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Federal Government should wade into the problem before it totally becomes the norm. Published: 2 minutes ago , Refreshed: 7 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local by NAN. Print; eMail · A …
Adewale Ayuba Expresses View On New Music Videos
