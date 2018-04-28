Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family — Nigeria Today

Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has mourned the death of Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly. Ajimobi said Adeyemo’s demise had left in sombre mood. He made this known when he led the State Executive Council and Assembly members on a condolence visit to the deceased country home, Lanlate, on […]

Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

