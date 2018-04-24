ADFD Finances US$192M Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed City in Afghanistan — Nigeria Today

ADFD Finances US$192M Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed City in Afghanistan

His Excellency Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, inaugurated the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) financed Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed City Housing Complex in Afghanistan. Located in the Qasaba district of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, ADFD contributed an estimated US$192 million to the social housing development project. Aimed at increasing the supply of affordable accommodation options in the country, the crucial project encompasses 3,330 residential units.

