Admit failure, stop blaming Gaddafi for Nigeria’s security challenges – PDP tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Admit failure, stop blaming Gaddafi for Nigeria’s security challenges – PDP tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Thursday, told President Muhammadu Buhari to admit that he has failed in his promise to end insurgency in the country, instead of blaming late Muammar Gaddafi of Lybia. Kola Ologbodinya, spokesman of the party in a statement said “For Buhari to have ran to Archbishop Justin Welby to declare that […]
