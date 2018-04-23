Advice for women: Sex is food — Nigeria Today

Advice for women: Sex is food

SEX IS FOOD!!!!!!!

Sex is not all about making children. You must be a different woman to your husband every time. Seduce your husband, don’t always allow your husband to ask for Sex, there must be no timetable for sex.

Be creative, don’t be predictable. Give him what he wants. If you loose influence over your husband, you have lost womanhood. Be part of your husband plans.

Don’t have too many children, you wanna sell them ? Allow your husband to check in and out anytime.

When a man is sexually satisfied, he is emotionally stable. Stop saying, is it food ? Yes, sex is food !!!

Pamper your husband, put his head on your chest and pray for him. Give him unannounced kiss from the back…. mwahhhhhh, don’t be too holy to kiss in the public.

He is your husband for God sake. Be romantic joooo, it is good for the heart. Some people are not happy that you’re happy in that marriage, proof them wrong that you love him and he is your crown, always feel good when you hold him. Don’t look 50 while you’re still under 40, it drives men crazy.

Always keep fit regardless of your age or body.

You can share your relationship stories with us on [email protected]

The post Advice for women: Sex is food appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

