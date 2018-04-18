AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa – Vanguard



Vanguard AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa

Vanguard

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, April 18, 2018 – The African Development Bank and the African Institute of Mathematics and Sciences (AIMS) have initiated a landmark relationship aimed at building an industry-led research institution in the league of the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

