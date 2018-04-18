 AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa
Vanguard
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, April 18, 2018 – The African Development Bank and the African Institute of Mathematics and Sciences (AIMS) have initiated a landmark relationship aimed at building an industry-led research institution in the league of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.