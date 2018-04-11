 AfDB key to Africa's economic development – Southern African Governors - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

AfDB key to Africa’s economic development – Southern African Governors – WorldStage

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


WorldStage

AfDB key to Africa's economic development – Southern African Governors
WorldStage
The Southern African Governors of the African Development Bank have described the Bank as the future of Africa's development, and called on it to lead the way to faster-paced development of the continent. The Governors – Finance Ministers and Ministers
AfDB, Japan, Austria boost Africa's SMEs with $2.48mNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.