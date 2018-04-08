AfDB urges Africa to process cocoa, produce chocolate - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

AfDB urges Africa to process cocoa, produce chocolate – GhanaWeb
AfDB urges Africa to process cocoa, produce chocolate
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has advised that it is time to process cocoa and produce chocolate in Africa, and to end the continent being at the bottom of global value chains. AfDB said there is huge opportunity for Africa, the largest producer …
