Afenifere calls for Malami's resignation for defending B'Haram - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Afenifere calls for Malami's resignation for defending B'Haram
The Punch
Afenifere calls for Malami's resignation for defending B'Haram
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja. Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has demanded the resignation of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for asking the International Criminal Court not to escalate its investigation against the …
