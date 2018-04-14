 Afenifere calls for Malami's resignation for defending B'Haram - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Afenifere calls for Malami’s resignation for defending B’Haram – The Punch

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Afenifere calls for Malami's resignation for defending B'Haram
The Punch
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja. Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has demanded the resignation of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for asking the International Criminal Court not to escalate its investigation against the
Why we won't support Buhari – Odumakin, Afenifere spokesmanDaily Sun

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.