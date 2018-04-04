 Afenifere chieftain, Adebanjo reveals why Obasanjo is anti-Yoruba — Nigeria Today
Afenifere chieftain, Adebanjo reveals why Obasanjo is anti-Yoruba

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ayo Adebanjo, chieftain of Afenifere, has insisted that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo was anti-Yoruba. Adebanjo stated this while accusing the former president of humiliating the late nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo. He said Obasanjo humiliated Awolowo when the latter visited Obasanjo after he became the military Head of State, following the assassination of Maj. Gen. Murtala Mohammed […]

