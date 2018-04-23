Afford yourself an opportunity and grab that foreign education and degree you’ve always dreamt of having in Europe. — Nigeria Today

Afford yourself an opportunity and grab that foreign education and degree you’ve always dreamt of having in Europe.
There are so many nice universities in Eastern Europe that you can get the same quality education as in UK and USA. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars and Euros to school.
No SATs, TOEFL or IELETs needed just the proof that you studied in English from your high school or college. For instance if you study in Romania, Foreign Degree SRL affords you the opportunity to work for 3 months in the United States of America in the summer.
That way you can make your tuition for the next coming year. We are in partnership and we represent some school in the countries mentioned below.
BSc, MSc and Phd programs available in Romania, Cyprus, Ireland and Hungary.
Medical courses,
Technical courses
Maritime courses
Social sciences
Arts courses, etc
Cc: @foreigndegreesrl @dubby_kechoz
Contact us:
Kindly visit our website: www.foreigndegreesrl.com
email: [email protected]
You can call us on +40735278914, +2347055180864.
Our Physical office in Nigeria is located at Plot 520, suit 10, 2nd floor, Trow plaza, Olu Awutesu Street, off Sylvester Crescent Jabi Abuja, Nigeria.
