 Afreximbank to assist Nigeria airline operators acquire new aircraft - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Afreximbank to assist Nigeria airline operators acquire new aircraft – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Afreximbank to assist Nigeria airline operators acquire new aircraft
Vanguard
LAGOS—AS part of its, efforts at improving the air transport infrastructure across Africa, the African Import Export Bank, Afreximbank and the Russian Export Center, REC, Wednesday, began a roadshow in Lagos under a new partnership that would raise
Relief for local carriers as Afreximbank seals pact with Russia on aircraft acquisitionDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.