Africa: Uganda's Oldest Chimpanzee Zakayo Is Dead - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

 Africa: Uganda's Oldest Chimpanzee Zakayo Is Dead - AllAfrica.com
Africa: Uganda’s Oldest Chimpanzee Zakayo Is Dead – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 27, 2018


New Vision

Africa: Uganda's Oldest Chimpanzee Zakayo Is Dead
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — Uganda's conservation has been hit by yet another blow with the death of the oldest chimpanzee. Zakayo 54 years, Uganda's known oldest chimpanzee died at the Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC). This has been confirmed by the centre's
Oldest Known captive Chimpanzee dies at 54New Vision

