Africa urged to transform to attract more FDI - gulfnews.com — Nigeria Today

Africa urged to transform to attract more FDI
Dubai: Africa needs to transform itself to attract Foreign Direct Investment, one speaker at the Annual Investment Meeting, being held in Dubai, said. FDI flows to Africa fell 3 per cent to $59 billion (Dh216.7 billion) in 2016, down from $61 billion …
