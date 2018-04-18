 African Alliance Insurance settles N8bn claims in 2017 - BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
African Alliance Insurance settles N8bn claims in 2017 – BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018


African Alliance Insurance settles N8bn claims in 2017
African Alliance Insurance Plc has announced that it paid N8.69 billion in claims settlement in 2017, a 32.5 percent increase from the N6.56 billion paid in 2016. The company also recorded a gross premium income of N6.29billion in 2017. The figures
