 African artists, diversity and new contemporary statements headline Art Dubai 2018 - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

African artists, diversity and new contemporary statements headline Art Dubai 2018 – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

African artists, diversity and new contemporary statements headline Art Dubai 2018
Guardian (blog)
As art fairs are growing across the world and becoming the 21st Century's new opium in culture economy, artists of African descents seem to be keeping pace as well. They are increasingly taking the opportunity of the level-playing field that art fairs
Alex CecchettiArtforum

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.