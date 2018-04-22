 African Drums Festival, a unifying factor – Ebenezer Obey - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

African Drums Festival, a unifying factor – Ebenezer Obey – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

African Drums Festival, a unifying factor – Ebenezer Obey
The Eagle Online
Obey in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday described the festival as unique and a symbol of peace. By The Eagle Online On Apr 22, 2018. Share. Nigeria's popular Juju Musician, Ebenezer Obey, says African Drums Festival has united
African Drums Festival, a unifying factor – ObeySundiataPost (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.