African Filmmakers Get Their Ultimate Network — Nigeria Today

African Filmmakers Get Their Ultimate Network

CINEAFRI, an innovative network dedicated to African film and video making launches this week. Founded by London-based Ghanaian filmmaker Ishmael Fiifi Annobil, CINEAFRI offers African filmmakers and related companies and institutions a meeting place, where and they can reach out to each other; recruit and offer talent, skills and facilities; and share videos and news […]

