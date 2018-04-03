Afro-Soul Diva Aramide is a Beauty! — Nigeria Today

Afro-Soul Diva Aramide is a Beauty!

Afro-soul singer Aramide has released new photos in aticitpaion of her new music video; Magic, which is set to drop soon. In the photos shot by MikaelB, the singer has a smile on her face and looks absolutely beautiful! See photos below: Credit Photography: MikaelB Stylist: Stylepundit Makeup: JM Signature

The post Afro-Soul Diva Aramide is a Beauty! appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

