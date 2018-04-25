After 3 attempts, man finally commits suicide over dad’s refusal to buy him a car — Nigeria Today

After 3 attempts, man finally commits suicide over dad’s refusal to buy him a car

A man identified as Kawa, has committed suicide by hanging himself at Kagando in Kisinga, Uganda.

According to reports, his dad, Mugenyi, had refused to buy him a car. He had tried killing himself by taking rat poison on three different occasions before eventually hanging himself, last night.

Source – Nairaplus

The post After 3 attempts, man finally commits suicide over dad’s refusal to buy him a car appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

