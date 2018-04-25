 After 3 attempts, man finally commits suicide over dad’s refusal to buy him a car — Nigeria Today
After 3 attempts, man finally commits suicide over dad’s refusal to buy him a car

A man identified as Kawa, has committed suicide by hanging himself at Kagando in Kisinga, Uganda.

According to reports, his dad, Mugenyi, had refused to buy him a car. He had tried killing himself by taking rat poison on three different occasions before eventually hanging himself, last night.

