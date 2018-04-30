 After $43m Saga, Another $202m “Missing” In NIA — Nigeria Today
After $43m Saga, Another $202m “Missing” In NIA

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The usually secretive National Intelligence Agency has become the subject of prying eyes of recent over alleged corruption, with the latest being the sum of $202 million declared either unaccounted for or missing within the agency. The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence made the latest revelation in the agency, and called […]

The post After $43m Saga, Another $202m “Missing” In NIA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

