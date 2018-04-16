After 60 years, Kendrick Lamar has brilliantly brought pop to the Pulitzer - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

After 60 years, Kendrick Lamar has brilliantly brought pop to the Pulitzer – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
After 60 years, Kendrick Lamar has brilliantly brought pop to the Pulitzer
The Guardian
By becoming the first non-classical or jazz winner of the Pulitzer prize for music, the rapper has created US history – appropriate, given his unwavering gaze at American life. News: Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer prize as Weinstein reporting also …
Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer in 'Big Moment for Hip-Hop'
2018 Pulitzer winners and finalists in journalism and arts
Kendrick Lamar deserves his Pulitzer. Rap is the most significant music of our time.
