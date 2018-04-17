After Buhari “it will be the turn of Okorocha” – Imo Governor Says — Nigeria Today

After Buhari “it will be the turn of Okorocha” – Imo Governor Says

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has said he will become the president after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari expires, Vanguard reports.

Okorocha said this in the state capital, Owerri, where he hosted political stakeholders.

After the end of the 2nd term of the Buhari administration will be turn of the South East, he said, and then it will be his turn.

Buhari will win again and again and after Buhari, the turn will come to south-east and it will be the turn of Okorocha.

The post After Buhari “it will be the turn of Okorocha” – Imo Governor Says appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

