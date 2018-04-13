After handshake, examine presidency, electoral system - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

After handshake, examine presidency, electoral system – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
After handshake, examine presidency, electoral system
The Star, Kenya
We have just come from an uncertain and tough electioneering period that almost divided the nation, with a shattered economy and a section of the population wounded during political violence. Some lost their lives and property to post-election violence …
