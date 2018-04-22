After the Storm…Intrigues as Femi Gbajabiamila and Nnenna Ukeje Bury the Hatchet — Nigeria Today

After the Storm…Intrigues as Femi Gbajabiamila and Nnenna Ukeje Bury the Hatchet

Few months ago, they lunged and tore at each other like heat-crazed feral cats, but as you read, the bitterness and angst that seized their souls and drove them apart have dissipated, without trace. Thus Femi Gbajabiamila and Nnenna Ukeje are wiser now.

Having experienced the motions of the action and counteraction that ignites the reciprocal struggle of discordant powers, they have settled their beef and achieved harmony with the universe. Indeed, in politics, there is no permanent friend or enemy – only permanent interests.

The closeness of the House Leader, Gbajabiamila, and the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Relations, Ukeje, these days, is generating increased attention on the floor of the House of Representatives. The two now work together, consult each other and are usually seen sitting together on the floor while proceedings are going on. Ironically, Gbajabiamila is an All Progressives Congress lawmaker from Lagos State, while Ukeje is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party from Abia State. Before now, the two lawmakers were known to be sworn enemies.

Ukeje was said to have once vowed never to be on talking terms with the outspoken and energetic Lagos lawmaker. Their quarrel dated back to events that happened before the June 9, 2015 speakership election, which was eventually won by Yakubu Dogara.

Gbajabiamila was a contestant and was positioned to get the seat. However, Ukeje was a staunch supporter of Dogara. The reason for her backing Dogara was that Gbajabiamila ‘humiliated’ her by dismissing the elegant Ukeje over issues relating to committee chairmanship positions.

The post After the Storm…Intrigues as Femi Gbajabiamila and Nnenna Ukeje Bury the Hatchet appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

