After two years, singer, Mayorkun’s father surprises him at his show in Dallas — Nigeria Today

After two years, singer, Mayorkun’s father surprises him at his show in Dallas





Mayorkun father

Nigerian singer and DMW recording artiste, Mayorkun got reunited with his father after two years.

According to the singer, his father decided to surprise him at a show he had in Dallas, Texas.





Mayorkun took to his social media platform to share that his dad last saw him when he was still ‘Mayowa’ – obviously, when he had not yet come into limelight.

He wrote:

Haven’t seen my dad for the past 2 years. Surprised me at my Dallas show! The last time he saw me was as ‘Mayowa’

Photo below:

