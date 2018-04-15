After Years Of Blackout, Electricity Restored In C/River Community — Nigeria Today

After Years Of Blackout, Electricity Restored In C/River Community

The people of Esuk Ekpo Eyo Community, Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River, broke into jubilation following restoration of electric power supply to the community during the weekend after decades of blackout suffered by residents of the community. The community has suffered poor power supply for over a decade, despite its being located about […]

