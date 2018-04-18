AFU applies for confiscation order against Dawjee, Lamoer - News24 — Nigeria Today

AFU applies for confiscation order against Dawjee, Lamoer – News24
|
News24
|
AFU applies for confiscation order against Dawjee, Lamoer
News24
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), under the National Director of Public Prosecutions, has set its sights on tow-truck company owner Saleem Dawjee and former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer. The AFU instituted an application for a …
South Africa: Lamoer Case – IPID Presents Stats On How Pervasive Corruption Is in SAPS
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!