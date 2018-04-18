 AFU applies for confiscation order against Dawjee, Lamoer - News24 — Nigeria Today
AFU applies for confiscation order against Dawjee, Lamoer – News24

Posted on Apr 18, 2018


AFU applies for confiscation order against Dawjee, Lamoer
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), under the National Director of Public Prosecutions, has set its sights on tow-truck company owner Saleem Dawjee and former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer. The AFU instituted an application for a
