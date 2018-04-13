Again bomb kills 5 during football match in Somalia - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Again bomb kills 5 during football match in Somalia – Vanguard
Again bomb kills 5 during football match in Somalia
Mogadishu – A bomb killed five spectators at a football match in southern Somalia, police and a lawmaker said on Friday, the first time an explosion has targeted a stadium. Scene of bomb explosion in Mogadishu. The blast went off in the port town of …
