Again, Lulu Splashes N14. 5m Scholarship On 20 Players — Nigeria Today

Again, Lulu Splashes N14. 5m Scholarship On 20 Players

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has again awarded academic scholarship to 20 players, who excelled at the just concluded 2018 FOSLA Academy Football Tournaments. The recipients, who were from Kogi State and FCT are within the age of 13 years. The scholarship which is worth N14.5 million annually, […]

The post Again, Lulu Splashes N14. 5m Scholarship On 20 Players appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

