Again, Police foiled three suicide attacks in Bama — Nigeria Today

Again, Police foiled three suicide attacks in Bama

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno state Police Command has confirmed that security Operatives have foiled an attempted suicide attacks by three members of dreadedaram sect on Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

The Command said that three of the suicide bombers were neutralized by troops before reaching their targets on Monday night.

This is coming barely 24 hours when two suicide bombers, male and female attacked worshippers in a Bama mosque which left 7 people dead including the bombers, with 10 other people injured.

Bama is about 70 kilometers drive from Maiduguri, the state capital where many of its Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who spent not less than four years in resettlement camps in Maiduguri relocated back early this month (April) and starts picking up their pieces after massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of destroyed houses and infrastructures by Government.

In a Press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon on Tuesday said “Yesterday being 23/04/18 at about 10pm, three suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Bama town through Ajilari area were sighted and challenged by security operatives at guard location.

“The bombers hurriedly detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs strapped to their bodies killing themselves only.

“The area has been rendered safe by Police Mobile Force, PMF and Explosive Ordinance Department, EOD personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Normalcy has also been restored.

The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu thereby urges residents to go about their lawful activities without fear as the police will continue to do their best to protect lives and properties”. Okon’s statement concluded. End

