Again!! Runtown Hits At Prince Okwudili Of Eric Many Records — Nigeria Today

Again!! Runtown Hits At Prince Okwudili Of Eric Many Records

Moments after reports went round that Prince Okwudili of Eric Many Records was arrested at the gym over threats to the life of Runtown, the singer took to Twitter to blast his former label boss.

Although, it was later revealed that the businessman was not arressted but only invited for questioning at the Alagbon police station and was later released.

To confirm his freedom, Prince Okwudili later shared a video showing him chilling in his luxury apartment to put an end to his growing arrest story.

However, Runtown dragged his former sponsor who took him to court on the ground that the singer owes him multi-million naira worth of cash. Runtwon dragged his former boss on Twitter, stating that the businessman must be mad for claims that he owes him money.

See tweets below;

