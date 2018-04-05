Agbeyi commends Okowa on Abigborodo road project — Nigeria Today

Agbeyi commends Okowa on Abigborodo road project

By Gab Ejuwa

Chairman of Abigborodo community, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Monday Agbeyi, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over his resolve to complete the ongoing Abigborodo Road project.

In a chat with journalists during the commissioning of Alema Model College, Abigborodo, Agbeyi said the governor’s promise to complete the Abigborodo road project gave hope to them that the administration meant well for Deltans.

Agbeyi noted that the road project is a master piece and enjoined all well-meaning Deltans to rally round the Okowa-led administration to enable him complete his tenure successfully and make a return in 2019 for a second term in office.

