Age limit case hearing in Mbale enters day three — Nigeria Today

Age limit case hearing in Mbale enters day three

Mbale, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Hearing of the Age-limit petition at Mbale High Court entered

day three with the petitioners still battling with the case as to why the amendments done to Article (102)b regarding the Presidential age limit should be declared unconstitutional.

One of the petitioner’s lawyer James Byamukama submitted that instead of removing the maximum Presidential age – limit, Parliament should have re-introduced Presidential term limits to cure the issue of life presidency and have a formula of peaceful Presidential succession .

Byamukama contended that this ought to have been done through consultations with the public inform of a referendum.

Byamukama also presented proof to Court in form of an Hansard showing that the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukuntana warned that Parliament had no powers to amend the Constitution without public participation.

