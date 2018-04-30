AGF Malami declares Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal — Nigeria Today

AGF Malami declares Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, (SAN) on Monday told the Federal High Court Abuja that the suspension of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful. Malami, who is the 3rd defendant in the ongoing suit brought by Omo-Agege challenging his suspension from the Senate, made his position known through his counsel, […]
