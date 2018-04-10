AGF seeks stiffer sanctions against terrorists, financiers in new bill - The Punch — Nigeria Today

AGF seeks stiffer sanctions against terrorists, financiers in new bill – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
AGF seeks stiffer sanctions against terrorists, financiers in new bill
The Punch
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Monday that a new law that would expand the definition of terrorism and create additional sanctions against terrorists as well as their financiers, was …
Fed Govt plans stiffer penalty for terrorists, financiers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!