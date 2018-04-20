Aguero out for the season - Guardiola - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Aguero out for the season – Guardiola – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Aguero out for the season – Guardiola
Goal.com
The Manchester City striker will not play for the club again this term after being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. Sergio Aguero will not play again for Manchester City this season and will now focus upon recovering in time for Argentina's …
Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero is out for rest of season
Guardiola offers Aguero injury update
Pep's Presser: Aguero injury update, signing a new contract, will Foden and co. play?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!