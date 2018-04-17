Aguero recovering from minor knee surgery - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Aguero recovering from minor knee surgery – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Aguero recovering from minor knee surgery
Vanguard
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is recovering from minor surgery on his knee but said on Tuesday that he is “motivated” to get back on the pitch soon. Aguero. The Argentine — City's record goalscorer — has been troubled by a problem in his left …
Sergio Aguero undergoes knee surgery in bid to be fit for World Cup
Aguero faces race to be fit for World Cup as knee surgery appears to end his season
Man City star Sergio Aguero in race to be fit for the World Cup after knee surgery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!