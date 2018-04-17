 Aguero recovering from minor knee surgery - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aguero recovering from minor knee surgery – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Aguero recovering from minor knee surgery
Vanguard
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is recovering from minor surgery on his knee but said on Tuesday that he is “motivated” to get back on the pitch soon. Aguero. The Argentine — City's record goalscorer — has been troubled by a problem in his left
Sergio Aguero undergoes knee surgery in bid to be fit for World CupTelegraph.co.uk
Aguero faces race to be fit for World Cup as knee surgery appears to end his seasonGoal.com
Man City star Sergio Aguero in race to be fit for the World Cup after knee surgeryDaily Star
Complete Sports Nigeria –The42 –ProSoccerTalk (blog) –SuperSport
all 82 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.