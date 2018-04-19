Aguero ruled out of World Cup - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Aguero ruled out of World Cup – Vanguard
Vanguard
Aguero ruled out of World Cup
Vanguard
Sergio Aguero will struggle to recover from knee surgery in time for the World Cup, according to Argentina Football Association doctor Homero D'Agostino. Manchester City striker Aguero underwent an arthroscopy after aggravating a knee problem during …
