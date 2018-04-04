Ahead of CHOGM, Buhari Heads to London on Private Visit - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Ahead of CHOGM, Buhari Heads to London on Private Visit – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Ahead of CHOGM, Buhari Heads to London on Private Visit
THISDAY Newspapers
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria on April 9 for London, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20 in the British capital. A top presidency source told THISDAY Tuesday that …
President Buhari To Return To London On Annual Vacation
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!