Ahmad Salkida makes shocking revelations about Boko Haram; says only 15 Chibok girls still alive — Nigeria Today

Ahmad Salkida makes shocking revelations about Boko Haram; says only 15 Chibok girls still alive

Ahmad Salkida, a journalist and a close ally of the Boko Haram sect has opened a can of worms on the untold stories behind the abduction of some girls from a school in Chibok area of Borno State in 2014. Salkida, who was once declared wanted by the military over his alleged connection to Boko […]

Ahmad Salkida makes shocking revelations about Boko Haram; says only 15 Chibok girls still alive

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

