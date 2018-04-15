 Ahmed Appoints Provosts For 3 Institutions — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ahmed Appoints Provosts For 3 Institutions

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

  The Kwara state governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdulrahim Yusuf as the new provost of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin. This was contained in a statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Musa  Dasuki. He explained that the tenure of the […]

The post Ahmed Appoints Provosts For 3 Institutions appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.