Ahneeka Speaks On self servicing, Teddy And Bambam Toilet s*x And More (Video) — Nigeria Today

Ahneeka Speaks On self servicing, Teddy And Bambam Toilet s*x And More (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka has reacted to the viral video of her self servicing.

Speaking with Broadway TV in an exclusive interview, she claimed she was only sleeping and that she wasn’t self servicing.

She spoke further on fellow housemate Teddy A and Bam Bam viral s*x video and what’s next for her after Big brother Naija.

Watch the video below;

